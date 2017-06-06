John Collins: Draft Profile and Stats
- Position:Forward / Center
- School:Wake Forest
- Height:6’9”
- Weight:225 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:West Palm Beach, Florida
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Chris Wilcox / Damian Jones
- Strengths: Athleticism, Strength, Rebounding
- 2016-17 Stats:19.2 ppg. 9.8 reb. 0.5 ast. 1.6 blk. 0.6 stl.
From scoring to rebounding to blocking shots, John Collins can do just about everything in the paint. He uses his strength to box out, get the ball, put it up and draw a foul. He averaged 6.7 free throws a game last season shooting 74.5% from the line. He is aggressive off the glass and can keep plays alive with his offensive rebounding. He finished his sophomore and final season at Wake Forest being named First-Team All-ACC and claiming the title of ACC Most-Improved Player of 2017.
Awards:
- First-Team All-ACC (2017)
- ACC Most-Improved Player (2017)
- Florida Class 4A Player of the Year