John Collins: Draft Profile and Stats

Position: Forward / Center

Forward / Center School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Height: 6’9”

6’9” Weight: 225 Lbs

225 Lbs Age: 19

19 Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Chris Wilcox / Damian Jones

Chris Wilcox / Damian Jones Strengths: Athleticism, Strength, Rebounding

Athleticism, Strength, Rebounding 2016-17 Stats:19.2 ppg. 9.8 reb. 0.5 ast. 1.6 blk. 0.6 stl.

From scoring to rebounding to blocking shots, John Collins can do just about everything in the paint. He uses his strength to box out, get the ball, put it up and draw a foul. He averaged 6.7 free throws a game last season shooting 74.5% from the line. He is aggressive off the glass and can keep plays alive with his offensive rebounding. He finished his sophomore and final season at Wake Forest being named First-Team All-ACC and claiming the title of ACC Most-Improved Player of 2017.

Wake Forest’s John Collins is the best player in America nobody is talking about. Matt Norlander - CBSSports.com

Awards: