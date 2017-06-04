Jayson Tatum: Draft Profile and Stats

Position: Forward

Forward School: Duke

Duke Height: 6’8”

6’8” Weight: 205 Lbs

205 Lbs Age: 19

19 Hometown: Creve Coeur, MO

Creve Coeur, MO NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Allen Houston

Allen Houston Strengths: Leadership, Jump Shot, Handles

Leadership, Jump Shot, Handles College Stats:16.8 ppg. 2.1 ast. 7.3 reb. 1.3 stl. 1.1 blk.

Jayson Tatum was the Gatorade National Player of the Year coming out of high school and it was proven why in his lone season at Duke. Tatum shows smart decision making on the court and his leadership helped lead the Blue Devils as a two-seed into the NCAA Tournament. He uses his size to score over defenders as well as be an aggressive rebounder for a small forward. He draws contact often and knows how to get to the line (second on the team with 4.8 per game) as well as finish up the job shooting 84.9% from the charity stripe. He was named ACC All-Freshman Team as well as Third-Team All-ACC.

His skill set and work ethic will make him a star in the NBA. Whichever team selects him will be getting a humble, thoughtful and talented young man. Coach K

