Jayson Tatum: Draft Profile and Stats
- Position:Forward
- School:Duke
- Height:6’8”
- Weight:205 Lbs
- Age:19
- Hometown:Creve Coeur, MO
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Allen Houston
- Strengths:Leadership, Jump Shot, Handles
- College Stats:16.8 ppg. 2.1 ast. 7.3 reb. 1.3 stl. 1.1 blk.
Jayson Tatum was the Gatorade National Player of the Year coming out of high school and it was proven why in his lone season at Duke. Tatum shows smart decision making on the court and his leadership helped lead the Blue Devils as a two-seed into the NCAA Tournament. He uses his size to score over defenders as well as be an aggressive rebounder for a small forward. He draws contact often and knows how to get to the line (second on the team with 4.8 per game) as well as finish up the job shooting 84.9% from the charity stripe. He was named ACC All-Freshman Team as well as Third-Team All-ACC.
Awards:
- ACC All-Freshman Team (2017)
- Third-Team All-ACC (2017)
- Jordan Brand Classic (2016)
- Nike Hoop Summit (2016)
- McDonand’s All-American (2016)
- Gatorade National Player of the Year (2016)
- Gold Medalist-FIBA Americas Under-18
- Gold Medalist-FIBA Americas Under 17