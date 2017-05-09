How the NBA Draft Lottery Works

When is the draft lottery?

This year’s draft lottery will be held on May 16, 2017.

Which teams participate in the draft lottery?

There are 14 teams that participate in the lottery every year as it is only for those who did not qualify for the postseason.

Which picks are decided by the lottery?

Although 14 teams participate in the lottery, only the top three picks are up for grabs.

Which team gets the best odds?

The team that finished with the worst win-loss record has the best odds to get the first overall pick in the draft. The percentages decrease from worst record to best record amongst the 14 teams. If two teams finish with the same record, then they split their odds (such as New York and Minnesota this year).

How is the lottery determined?

Ping pong balls are numbered 1 through 14. There is a four-number combination randomly selected from the lottery machine. The order that the numbers are drawn, does not matter. Each team participating in the lottery is assigned specific combination outcomes. There are a total of 1,001 combinations (although if 11-12-13-14 is drawn, it is ignored as it is the only combination not assigned to any team). They continue this process to determine the second and third pick as well.

What are the Suns chances at winning the draft lottery this year?

The Suns finished with the second lowest winning percentage and therefore have 199 combinations assigned to them, giving them a 19.9 percent chance of receiving the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Their percentages continue as:

Second pick: 18.8%

Third pick: 17.1%

Fourth pick: 31.9%

Fifth pick: 12.3%

What are the odds for each team receiving the first overall pick?

Brooklyn (Boston can swap): 250 combinations, 25.0% chance of receiving the No. 1 pick

Phoenix: 199 combinations, 19.9% chance

LA Lakers (If not top 3, traded to Philadelphia): 156 combinations, 15.6% chance

Philadelphia: 119 combinations, 11.9% chance

Orlando: 88 combinations, 8.8% chance

Minnesota: 53 combinations, 5.3% chance

New York: 53 combinations, 5.3% chance

Sacramento (If top 10, Philadelphia can swap. If not top 10, traded to Chicago): 28 combinations, 2.8% chance

Dallas: 17 combinations, 1.7% chance

New Orleans (Traded to Sacramento): 11 combinations, 1.1% chance

Charlotte: 8 combinations, 0.8% chance

Detroit: 7 combinations, 0.7% chance

Denver: 6 combinations, 0.6% chance

Miami: 5 combinations, 0.5% chance