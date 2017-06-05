Frank Ntilikina: Draft Profile and Stats
Frank Ntilikina
- Position:Point Guard
- School:France
- Height:6’5”
- Weight:190 Lbs
- Age:18
- NBADraft.net Player Comparison:Dante Exum
- Strengths:Passing, Ball Handling, Athleticism
- 2016-17 Stats:5.2 ppg. 2.1 reb. .414 3P%. .559 EFG%
Frank Ntilikina has won back-to-back French League Best Young Player awards playing with Strasbourg the past two years. He is a pass-first point guard who has great court vision and can control the pace of a game. Ntilikina is tall and lengthy for the guard positon, giving him versatility on defense and the ability to reach out for steals. Offensively he uses his ball handling skills to create his own shot off the dribble.
Awards:
- French League Best Young Player (2017)
- French League Best Young Player (2016)
- FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship MVP
- Gold Medalist -FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship
- Gold Medalist -FIBA Europe Under-16 Championship