Frank Ntilikina: Draft Profile and Stats

Frank Ntilikina

Position: Point Guard

Point Guard School: France

France Height: 6’5”

6’5” Weight: 190 Lbs

190 Lbs Age: 18

18 NBADraft.net Player Comparison: Dante Exum

Dante Exum Strengths: Passing, Ball Handling, Athleticism

Passing, Ball Handling, Athleticism 2016-17 Stats:5.2 ppg. 2.1 reb. .414 3P%. .559 EFG%

Frank Ntilikina has won back-to-back French League Best Young Player awards playing with Strasbourg the past two years. He is a pass-first point guard who has great court vision and can control the pace of a game. Ntilikina is tall and lengthy for the guard positon, giving him versatility on defense and the ability to reach out for steals. Offensively he uses his ball handling skills to create his own shot off the dribble.

Multiposition defender with elite upside. Plays extremely hard, takes charges, makes winning plays. Kevin O'Connor - TheRinger.com

Awards: