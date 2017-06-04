De'Aaron Fox: Draft Profile and Stats

De’Aaron Fox has the skillset to become an elite defender in the NBA. Combining his great instincts with his quickness makes him a disruptive force one-on-one and in the passing lanes. Offensively, he knows how to find his teammates and uses his great ball control and shiftiness to find his way to rim. Coming out of high school Fox was named Texas Mr. Basketball and was a McDonald’s All-American. He helped lead Kentucky to a SEC Tournament title and was named SEC Tournament MVP in 2017.

An explosive slasher on his way to the basket and perhaps the best two-way point guard in the class thanks to his elite defense. Chris Roling - BleacherReport.com

Awards: