2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: May 29, 2018

Obi Enechionyia

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 217 lbs

School: Temple

2017-18 Stats: 10.8 ppg. 1.2 ast. 5.8 reb. 1.4 blk. 38.1% fg. 35% 3p.

Obi Enechionyia started in 93 of 130 games at Temple. He showed off his defensive presence his rookie season leading the team in blocked shots with 45. By his junior year he was averaging 13.1 points per game and was named to the Philadelphia Big 5 Second Team. He finished his senior year seventh on Temple’s all-time block list with 170 blocks. He ranked third in the entire AAC his final year of college with 1.4 blocks per game. Enechionyia also showed off his three point shot, knocking down a career-high seven-of-nine from beyond the arc vs Georgia.

“My shooting ability,” Enechionyia said was what he was able to showcase the most during the workout. “I think that’s what I’m best at. My shooting, athletic ability, showing I can guard multiple positions. Just be as versatile as possible.

Jacob Evans

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 200 lbs

School: Cincinnati

2017-18 Stats: 13 ppg. 3.1 ast. 4.7 reb. 1.3 stl. 1 blk. 42.7% fg. 37% 3p.

Coming out of High School, Jacob Evans was received 2014-15 Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State First Team honors, as well as being named the All-Baton Rouge Area Large Schools’ Player of the Year. By his sophomore year at Cincinnati, Evans was starting every game and was selected to the American Championship All-Tournament team. He was named to the AAC First Team his junior and final season at Cincinnati. He was also selected as The American’s Player of the Week twice and to the American’s Weekly Honor Roll twice.

“Just show that I’m an NBA player,” Evans said. “Just being able to do a lot of things on the floor at my size and my length. Just trying to be able to create, make plays for my teammates, create shots for others, also myself, rebound and defend. NBA is translating to a very versatile kind-of positon-less basketball, so I feel I fit that mode at a pretty good time.”

Shannon Evans II

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 170 lbs

School: Arizona State

2017-18 Stats: 16.5 ppg. 3.5 ast. 3.3 reb. 1.4 stl. 37.9% fg. 37.1% 3p.

Shannon Evans II spent his first two college seasons at Buffalo where he helped lead the team to the NCAA tournament his sophomore year. He was named second-team All-MAC before transferring to Arizona State. Evans had a strong senior season, helping lead the Sun Devils to a school-record 12 straight wins to open the season. He put up twelve 20-point games and finished fourth in ASU history for most points in a two-year career with 1,023. Evans also finished fourth on the school’s all-time leaderboard with 95 threes in a single season.

“I’m a true point guard,” Evans said. “Playing at ASU, I played with a lot of guards. I really didn’t have the ball in my hand a lot. We all sacrificed for each other. So I just want to show teams that I’m a true point guard and that I can run a team.”

Alan Herndon

Positon: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 210 lbs

School: Wyoming

2017-18 Stats: 11.8 ppg. 2 ast. 5.7 reb. 2.2 blk. 51.2% fg. 33.6% 3p.

Alan Herndon continuously improved his numbers throughout his four years at Wyoming. His senior year he ranked first in the Mountain West Conference in two-point field goal percentage (67.1%), blocks (72) and defensive box plus/minus (5.0). He ranked top 10 in the conference in blocks per game in all three of his final seasons. Herndon had one of his most impressive games against Drake his senior year, scoring 32 points to go along with his ten rebounds, 5 assists and four blocks in the victory.

“It’s been fun,” Herndon described the draft process. “Just growing up as a kid, dreaming to get to this point and having teams interested enough to say ‘Hey come workout for us. We want to see what you can do.’ It’s really a blessing."

Kodi Justice

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 190 lbs

School: Arizona State

2017-18 Stats: 12.7 ppg. 2.0 ast. 2.7 reb. 1.2 stl. 45.8% fg. 38.1% 3p.

Kodi Justice grew up in the Valley and, to this point, has never left. He played at Dobson High School in Mesa, Arizona before attending Arizona State. Justice showed off his sharp shooting ability in his four years at ASU, shooting a 71.5% from the free throw line and 40.2% from three over his college career. Just five games into his senior season, Justice scored a career-high 28 points as he helped lead ASU to a school-record 12 straight wins to begin the season.

“It would mean the world,” Justice said about the chance to stay in the Valley. “I’m wearing number 13 right now on the back of this jersey. Steve Nash, favorite player. To be able to stay here and be able to be a hometown kid and come play for your hometown team…it would be a dream come true.”

William McDowell-White

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 185 lbs

Hometown: Brisbane, Australia

Baunach – Pro A Germany: 12.5 ppg. 6.9 ast. 5.1 reb. 2.1 stl.

William McDowell-White grew up playing basketball in Brisbane Australia before moving on to Germany to play professionally. McDowell-White is a versatile guard who puts up solid numbers across the stat sheet including averaging 6.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the Baunach Toung Pikes for the 2017-18 German 2nd Division season.

“It went really well today,”McDowell-White said. “This is the third workout I’ve done so I came in knowing what to kind of expect from these guys. It was fun. These guys are some of the more talented guys I’ve worked out with and they pushed me every minute of the session. It was overall a good day.”