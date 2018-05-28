2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: May 28, 2018

Bruce Brown Jr.

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 195 lbs

School: Miami

2017-18 Stats: 11.4 ppg. 7.1 ast. 4.0 reb. 1.3 stl. 41.5% fg. 26.7% 3p.

Bruce Brown Jr. was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked as the 26th player entering college by ESPN. He led the NCAA in triple doubles with three during his freshman season in 2017. Brown started 19 games for the Hurricanes before missing the final 12 games with a left-foot injury. He finished ranked 12th in the ACC in rebounds per game (7.1) at the time and second among guards.

“It was great,” Brown said. “It was competitive. I got to go against a lot of great guys and we had fun with it at the workout.”

Tony Carr

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 199 lbs

School: Penn State

2017-18 Stats: 19.6 ppg. 5.0 ast. 4.9 reb. 0.8 stl. 40.8% fg. 43.3% 3p.

Tony Carr took charge from the start at Penn State. His freshman year he set a Penn State freshman record by scoring in double-digits 26 times. He also had two double-doubles and received Big Ten All-Freshman honors. Carr opened up his sophomore and final college season with a career-best 33-point performance in the teams first game. He was named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2018 and also National Invitation Tournament All-Tournament team.

“I think a lot,” Carr said on his experience. “Not a lot of people have been in college for four years and still 20 years old. So I think I’m mature enough to go to the next level and I think I have a lot of development because I’m still young.

Hamidou Diallo

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 197 lbs

School: Kentucky

2017-18 Stats: 10 ppg. 1.2 ast. 3.6 reb. 0.8 stl. 42.8% fg. 33.8% 3p.

Hamidou Diallo was rated the number one shooting guard by both 247 Sports and Scout coming out of high school. He won a gold medal in the 2016 and a bronze in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup with USA Basketball. Diallo started all 37 games as a redshirt freshman at Kentucky. He showed off his diverse skillset leading Kentucky in scoring in four games, rebounds in three games, blocks in five games, steals in six games and assists twice.

“It was a great workout,” Diallo said. “ I think it was a good workout. Got a lot done and got to showcase my talent a little bit. Guys, we competed and we came out here and played hard.”

Aaron Holiday

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 187 lbs

School: UCLA

2017-18 Stats: 20.3 ppg. 5.8 ast. 3.7 reb. 1.3 stl. 46.1% fg. 42.9% 3p.

Aaron Holiday’s numbers improved each and every year while at UCLA. By his junior and final college season, Holiday was averaging a Pac-12 leading 20.3 points per game. He also led UCLA in assists (5.8) and steals (1.3) per game. His diverse skill set allowed him to show off his moves on the defensive end while also shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Holiday had a strong junior year earning himself Third Team All-America, First Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

“Obviously I did well this year,” Holiday said. “I proved a lot then, but just in these workouts I want to prove that I can play defense, a great point guard, shoot the ball well, make shots and just get to my spots and make plays.”

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 212 lbs

School: Kansas

2017-18 Stats: 14.6 ppg. 2.7 ast. 3.9 reb. 1.2 stl. 43.4% fg. 44.4% 3p.

In his four years at Kansas, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk started 70 games and played in 136. He set a Kansas record recording 115 three-points during his senior season in 2017-18. He finished his college career fourth all-time in Kansas history with 237 made threes and eleventh in three-point percentage at 40.9%. Mykhailiuk won four Big 12 regular-season titles, two Big 12 Tournaments, advanced to three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and one Final Four. He received Second Team All-Big 12 honors following his strong senior season.

Anfernee Simons

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 183 lbs

School: IMG Academy

Anfernee Simons was a five-star recruit out of high school, but after finishing his postgraduate year at IMG Academy, decided to declare for the NBA Draft. He led the Under Armour Association with 20.4 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from deep. Simons also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in the Under Armour Association.

“I’d say shooting the ball and scoring the ball,” Simons said were the best parts of his game. “I’m able to use my scoring ability to be able to pass as well. So I think those are the two things I’m best at.”