2018 Suns Pre-Draft Workouts: May 25, 2018

Trevon Bluiett

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 198 lbs

School: Xavier

2017-18 Stats: 19.3 ppg. 2.5 ast. 5.5 reb. 0.7 stl. 43.7% fg. 41.7% 3p.

Trevon Bluiett was named consensus Second Team All-American following his senior season at Xavier. In conference, he is one of only 13 players in league history to earn Big East First Team three times (2016-2018). He finished sixth in the Big East in scoring with 19.3 points per game and led Xavier in rebounding at 5.5 rebounds per game (15th in the Big East). Bluiett finished second on Xavier’s all-time scoring list with 2,261 career points. He also holds the Big East record with 319 career three-pointers and the 6-6 guard shot 41.7% from deep during his senior season.

“It’s good,"Bluiett said. "It’s a long process, but I think overall it’s good just to get out in front of these different teams, competing against some of the guys that are probably going to be drafted this year. Just compete with them and stay with them at a high level, I think it’s good for me.”

Devonte' Graham

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 185 lbs

School: Kansas

2017-18 Stats: 17.3 ppg. 7.2 ast. 4.0 reb. 1.6 stl. 40% fg. 40.6% 3p.

Devonte’ Graham finished his senior season being named consensus First Team All-American. On top of that, Graham also earned Big 12 Player of the Year and First Team All Big 12. He concluded his career 13th in points (1,750), 5th in assists (632), second in three-pointers (296), tied for eleventh in three point percentage (40.9), 7th in steals (197), tenth in games started (82) and second in minutes played (4,498) in Kansas history. In his four years at KU, he won four Big 12 regular season titles, two Big 12 Tournaments, advanced to three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and made the Final four in his senior season.

“Just play my game," Graham said. "The scouts and GMs and all them, they’ve seen me play for four years. They have a lot of tape on me. Don’t come out here and try to do something that I’m not going to be able to do at the next level. Just come and play my game and show them what I’m good at.

Tra Holder

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 180 lbs

School: Arizona State

2017-18 Stats: 18.2 ppg. 3.4 ast. 4.2 reb. 1.3 stl. 40.7% fg. 36.9% 3p.

Tra Holder has local ties to the Suns, playing basketball at Arizona State University. He earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors following his senior season. Holder has a knack for getting to the free throw line as he led the Pac-12 in free throws made (152) and attempted (197) in 2016-17. He became just the 5th player in Arizona State’s history to score 40 points in a game, joining the company of Eddie House, Paul Williams, Jahii Carson and James Harden. Holder helped lead ASU to their first ever 12-0 start during his senior season.

“It’s an unbelievable experience," Holder said. "I kind of grew up as a man in the backyard in Tempe. Just getting the opportunity to play with the great talent here is a dream come true for me.”

Shake Milton

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 205 lbs

School: SMU

2017-18 Stats: 18 ppg. 4.4 ast. 4.7 reb. 1.4 stl. 44.9% fg. 43.4% 3p.

Shake Milton began his college career at SMU strong by earning AAC All-Rookie team honors in 2016. Over the next two season he was named Second Team All-AAC (2017, 2018). During his junior season he was named AAC Player of the Week three times (11/13, 12/4, 1/22). He was on the watch list for the Citizen Naismith Trophy, Lute Olson Award and Bob Cousy Award, but a broken right hand caused him to miss the remainder of his junior year.

“It’s been going pretty well," Milton said. "Just trying to take it one day at a time. Just trying to get better throughout the whole process and show what you have.”

Kendrick Nunn

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 193 lbs

School: Oakland

2017-18 Stats: 25.9 ppg. 3.8 ast. 4.7 reb. 1.5 stl. 43.5% fg. 39.4% 3p.

A top 75 recruit out of high school, Kendrick Nunn began his college career at Illinois. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2014 and would continue at Illinois for two more years. Nunn ultimately transferred to Oakland for his senior year. There he ranked second national in points per game with 25.9. He earned First Team All-Horizon League and was also the Horizon League Player of the Year in 2018. He set a Horizon League record by hitting eight three-pointers against Milwaukee and Detroit Mercy.

Lindell Wigginton

Positon: Guard

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 188 lbs

School: Iowa State

2017-18 Stats: 16.7 ppg. 2.8 ast. 3.7 reb. .9 stl. 41.4% fg. 40.1% 3p.

Coming out of high school, Lindell Wigginton was labeled a five-star recruit from Rivals as he committed to Iowa State. He played and started all 31 games during his freshman year, becoming just the third Cyclone to ever start every game during his freshman season. Wigginton earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions and was on the Big 12 All-Newcomer team. His 16.7 points per game allowed him to finish fifth in the conference in scoring.

“I’m just having fun with the process," Wigginton said. "Just going into each workout, having fun and competing. That’s all there is to it.”