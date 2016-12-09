The Schmo & The Pro with Suns' Devin Booker
Known for his shooting ability, most wouldn’t ever think to challenge Devin Booker in a game of H.O.R.S.E. However, most people aren’t, the Schmo.
The Schmo, from TheBigLead.com, came down to Talking Stick Resort Arena to ask Booker hard-hitting questions and most importantly, play him in a game of S.C.H.M.O.
WATCH: Devin Booker (@DevinBook) from @Suns Plays @schmozone in S.C.H.M.O #NBA #WeArePHX | https://t.co/iTuW52Lpcw pic.twitter.com/abslksXeCB
— The Big Lead (@thebiglead) December 8, 2016