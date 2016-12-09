The Schmo & The Pro with Suns' Devin Booker

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Dec 09, 2016

Known for his shooting ability, most wouldn’t ever think to challenge Devin Booker in a game of H.O.R.S.E. However, most people aren’t, the Schmo.

The Schmo, from TheBigLead.com, came down to Talking Stick Resort Arena to ask Booker hard-hitting questions and most importantly, play him in a game of S.C.H.M.O.

