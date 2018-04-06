Devin Booker Named To 35-Player Roster For USA Basketball’s 2018-20 Men’s National Team

USA Basketball announced today that Suns guard Devin Booker is among 35 players on the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team roster of players who are expected to attend the July 25-27 USA Men’s National Team minicamp in Las Vegas.

It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.

Booker is new to the USA Men’s National Team pool. In 2016, he was a member of the USA Basketball Select Team that trained against the USA National Team during its Las Vegas training camp in advance of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Averaging career highs of 24.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting career bests of 43.2 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three-point range and 87.8 percent from the free throw line, Booker ranks seventh in the NBA with 22 30-point games this season. He is one of just four players in the NBA to average at least 24 points while shooting at least 38 percent from deep along with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving, and his 24.9 points per game are the most by a Suns player since Amar’e Stoudemire in 2007-08.