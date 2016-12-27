Suns in the Community: "We Are PHX Season of Giving"

The Phoenix Suns tipped-off the holiday season with a special “We Are PHX Season of Giving” comprised of community events and philanthropic initiatives.

As part of the campaign, Suns players, coaches, alumni and staff spread holiday cheer throughout the community and offered support to children and families in need. The featured events benefited a number of non-profit organizations across the Valley.

St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance Food Drive

December 11: Prior to the Suns matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, fans donated non-perishable food items. The first 300 fans to donate received ticket vouchers for an upcoming Suns game.

Phoenix Charities Playground Build

December 12: P.J. Tucker, Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Tyson Chandler, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender teamed up with head coach Earl Watson, Marketing Partner Robert Sarver, team president Jason Rowley and more than 200 team employees and volunteers from Chicanos Por La Causa and KaBOOM! to build a playground in the Guadalupe Barrio Neuvo.

“I grew up in a neighborhood like this and I think it’s important to have an inspirational place like a playground. Kids are excited about it. You see how the community comes together," Earl Watson said. "It’s really combining our family with the community family, kind of an extended family.”

Starting the week off right. We had a blast volunteering our time to help build a new playground for the Guadalupe community. #SunsAssist pic.twitter.com/6bLiJppGr9 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 12, 2016

Suns VIP Experience: Suns vs. Knicks

December 13: The Suns hosted local youth from the Boys & Girls Club Parsons Branch for a fun and exciting evening in Downtown Phoenix. Activities included ice skating at CitySkate, a pre-game pizza party in the Gorilla Greenhouse, free tickets to the Suns vs. Knicks matchup and a post-game meet and greet with P.J. Tucker.

Christmas-in-a-Box with Alex Len

December 14: Alex Len delivered Christmas meals in a box to kids and families at Faye Recreation Center.

Suns VIP Experience: Suns vs. Spurs

December 15: Local children from the Jr. Suns YMCA were invited to Downtown Phoenix by the Suns for a fun and exciting evening. Activities included ice skating at CitySkate, a pre-game pizza party in the Gorilla Greenhouse, free tickets to the Suns vs. Spurs matchup and a post-game meet and greet with Jared Dudley.

Phoenix Suns & USO Travel Comfort Kids Distribution

December 19: Phoenix Suns volunteers greeted soldiers returning home at Sky Harbor International Airport and distributed “Travel Comfort Kits” for the troops heading home for the holidays.

Holiday Shopping Spree with Devin Booker

December 20: Devin Booker hosted youth from Eastlake Community Center on a holiday shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Scottsdale.

"To be able to give back and let them pick out their own presents is an unbelievable feeling," Devin Booker said.

Suns VIP Experience: Suns vs. Rockets

December 21: Local children from UMOM joined the Phoenix Suns for a fun and exciting evening in Downtown Phoenix. Activities included ice skating at CitySkate, a pre-game pizza party in the Gorilla Greenhouse, free tickets to the Suns vs. Rockets matchup and a post-game meet and greet with Eric Bledsoe.

Suns Holiday Visit to Phoenix Children’s Hospital

December 22: The entire Suns team, coaches and The Gorilla interacted and played games with the kids of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, courtesy of IASIS Healthcare.

“It means I think just as much to us to be able to come here to be amongst these kids, these beautiful kids, and share some of the holiday spirit," Tyson Chandler said. "To take their mind off of something, put it on games and activities and be one of the guys for a second. It’s awesome.”

The team took some time to visit @PhxChildrens this afternoon to help spread some holiday cheer. #ThisIsWhyWePlay #SunsAssist pic.twitter.com/yebb08zjol — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 22, 2016

Suns VIP Experience: Suns vs. 76ers

December 23: The Suns hosted local youth from Checkered Flag for a fun and exciting evening in Downtown Phoenix. Activities included ice skating at CitySkate, a pre-game pizza party in the Gorilla Greenhouse, free tickets to the Suns vs. 76ers matchup and a post-game meet and greet with Earl Watson.