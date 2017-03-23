Suns, Samaritan's Feet to Host Shoe Drive for Valley Children

The Phoenix Suns have teamed up with Samaritan’s Feet to host a shoe drive on Thursday, March 30 ahead of the Suns-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the shoe drive beginning at 5 p.m. on the Fry’s Plaza.

The initiative will benefit the youth in our community, as the Suns and Samaritan’s Feet will distribute the donated athletic shoes to kids in need throughout the Valley. Samaritan’s Feet serves and inspires hope in children by providing shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life, resulting in the advancement of education and economic opportunities.

The first 500 fans to donate a new pair of athletic shoes on Thursday will receive an autographed photo of Suns guard Tyler Ulis, who has personally volunteered with Samaritan’s Feet in the past.