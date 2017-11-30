50 Years of Giving Back to the Community

Posted: Nov 30, 2017

As the Phoenix Suns are celebrating their 50th season in the Valley, the team continues their annual tradition of helping out in the community during the Season of Giving.

Suns Serve Meals During Family Dinner at St. Vincent De Paul

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Phoenix Suns team employees prepared food, served meals and hung out with underserved families at St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix. Volunteers also played games and assisted kids with their homework during the event.

Suns Distributed Holiday Food Boxes at St. Mary Food Bank Alliance

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns helped distribute turkeys and holiday food boxes to underserved families throughout the Valley at St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.

2017-18 Suns Season of Giving

December 01, 2017
Suns

