50 Years of Giving Back to the Community
As the Phoenix Suns are celebrating their 50th season in the Valley, the team continues their annual tradition of helping out in the community during the Season of Giving.
Suns Serve Meals During Family Dinner at St. Vincent De Paul
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Phoenix Suns team employees prepared food, served meals and hung out with underserved families at St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix. Volunteers also played games and assisted kids with their homework during the event.
Suns Distributed Holiday Food Boxes at St. Mary Food Bank Alliance
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns helped distribute turkeys and holiday food boxes to underserved families throughout the Valley at St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.