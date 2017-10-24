“Suns At 50” History Exhibit Opens Tomorrow At The Arizona Capitol Museum

In celebration of the Phoenix Suns’ 50th season in the Valley, the Arizona Capitol Museum and Arizona’s original sports franchise have teamed up to open a special exhibit that highlights the Suns’ rich history and tradition. The “Suns at 50” exhibit features a timeline from the franchise’s inception in 1968 to the present that documents the brightest moments in team history along with the growth and development of Phoenix. The exhibit, which also includes unique Suns memorabilia and artifacts, brings to life the story of the Suns’ five decades in the Valley and gives fans an opportunity to learn about the illustrious history of the storied franchise.

The “Suns at 50” exhibit at the State Capitol Museum will open tomorrow and is free and open to the public.

“We’re extremely excited to unveil a special Phoenix Suns exhibit in our Capitol Museum,” said Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan. “For the past fifty years, our Suns have woven themselves into the fabric of Arizona and their growth and popularity mimics that of our great state. We’re grateful for the unique opportunity to showcase the history of the state’s original professional sports franchise.”

The “Suns at 50” display also features game-worn jerseys and autographed shoes from Suns legends, including Steve Nash, Charles Barkley, Amar’e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, Jason Kidd, Dan Majerle, Kevin Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal. Additional unique items on display include a section of the court from NBA All-Star Weekend 2009, the original t-shirt cannon used by The Gorilla and items curated by Suns’ Sixthman members.

Admission to the Arizona Capitol Museum is free but donations are appreciated. All donations go toward funding museum exhibits, education and programs. The museum is open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays (during September through May) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free parking is available in the Wesley Bolin Plaza, east of the Arizona Capitol Museum. Parking lots can be accessed by heading west on Adams St towards 17th Ave, or east on Jefferson St towards 15th Ave.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season.