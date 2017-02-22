Phoenix Suns Charities Announces The Next Step Foundation as 2017 Charity Challenge Grant Recipient

Phoenix Suns Charity Challenge

Phoenix Suns Charities announced local non-profit, The Next Step Foundation, as the winner of the 2017 “Charity Challenge” and a $25,000 grant from Phoenix Suns Charities.

The Next Step Foundation works to raise awareness about the life-altering effects of drinking and driving, and empower parents and caregivers of individuals with traumatic injuries and special needs to improve their health by participating in programs geared toward exercise, nutrition & self-love. The organization was founded in 2004 by Arnie & Cari Fonseca, who felt compelled to create a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drunk driving after their son, Brandon, was involved in an accident in 2001 and now requires constant care from his family.

During the first half of the season, local non-profit organizations were encouraged to apply for this year’s “Charity Challenge” program. The Suns donated nearly 17,500 complimentary tickets to charitable organizations that serve children and families in Arizona, and 54 non-profits were eligible to receive the $25,000 grant by maintaining a show rate of 90 percent or greater at their games throughout the initiative.

More than 58,000 fans cast their vote online for the non-profit they believed was most deserving of the grant, based on each organization’s mission statement. Representatives from each qualifying non-profit organization were joined by Suns President Jason Rowley, Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl and the Suns Gorilla for tonight’s on-court recognition.

Phoenix Suns Charities has been focused on making our community a better place since 1988. Since its inception, Phoenix Suns Charities has invested more than $18 million in our community. The Suns philanthropic arm enjoyed another strong year in 2016, raising more than $1 million for Arizona non-profits.