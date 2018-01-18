Phoenix Suns 2018 SixthMan Fantasy Camp

SixthMan Fantasy Camp

The Phoenix Suns held a family outing at the Salvation Army Kroc Center last week where the entire Suns team hosted Suns SixthMan Members for a unique event. Being a part of the Suns Family as a Suns SixthMan Member has its perks, including exclusive experiences, and the SixthMan Fantasy Camp gave members the amazing opportunity to improve their basketball skills while being coached by members of the team.

“It’s awesome just to be able to give back to all the fans that have been riding with us for so long,” Alan Williams said. “We’ve got some shooting activities, some post activities, defense and most of all just having a lot of fun.”

While Devin Booker and Troy Daniels taught shooting technique, Alex Len, Greg Monroe and Williams worked with fans in the post, as SixthMan Members jumped from station to station and got the chance to connect with the players on a personal level.

“It’s amazing. It’s a unique opportunity,” SixthMan Member John Eagleston said. “To be able to interact with them at a place like this, it’s pretty cool.”

One of the coolest opportunities came after everyone was done with the skill stations. The fans had a chance to go head-to-head as they faced-off against Booker in a game of knock-out. The winner of the game received an autograph jersey from Booker himself.

Speaking of autographs, that’s how the night ended. SixthMan Members of all ages were able to meet, talk to and receive autographs from the team as they continued to share that personal connection.

“It’s a pretty awesome experience,” Eagleston said. “We didn’t have that as a kid, so we want to give that to our kids.”

While fans were having the time of their life throughout the night, the event meant just as much to the smiling players as they got to give back to the fans who have given them so much.

“Us being here today is a testament to the hard work that they showed us and the support that they showed us,” Williams said.

Overall, Williams had one message for Suns SixthMan members.

“Thank you,” Williams said. “Thank you so much. I don’t think words can express how much you guys mean to us. You’ve won games for us and you’ve been there when we’ve lost them. We really appreciate everything you guys do for us. We hope you continue to stick with us. Thank you."

Prior to the event, a special dedication was held to recognize the newly refurbished court at the Kroc Center, which is part of the Suns’ statewide community initiative to refurbish, restore or build 50 courts throughout Arizona in celebration of the Suns’ 50th season in the Valley. The initiative is funded by a $1 million grant awarded by Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and Phoenix Suns Charities.

The SixthMan Member Fantasy Camp is just one of many great experiences that fans receive when they become a SixthMan Member.