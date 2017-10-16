Mayor Stanton: "Today is Phoenix Suns Day"

“Today is Phoenix Suns Day in the city of Phoenix,” Mayor Greg Stanton announced.

The Phoenix Suns hosted a court dedication at the Lincoln Family YMCA in downtown Phoenix to commemorate the newly refurbished basketball court. There, Stanton declared Monday as Phoenix Suns Day to celebrate the golden anniversary of Arizona’s original sports franchise.

“To be able to have one day that has been proclaimed to be specific to our organization is really terrific,” Suns President Jason Rowley said. “It’s a terrific reflection of the partnership between Phoenix Suns Charities, the Suns, the community and the YMCA.”

The new court is part of the Suns’ statewide community initiative to refurbish, restore or build 50 courts throughout Arizona.

“They’ve always been committed to community, always been giving back,” Stanton said. “I’m really proud of this organization by how they’ve operated in the community for so many decades.”

To unveil the newly refurbished court today, Suns broadcaster Tom Leander led a special event featuring Stanton, Rowley, Marquese Chriss, and President and CEO of Valley of the Sun YMCA Bryan Madden, plus more than 50 YMCA kids that got a chance to hit the hardwood and play on the revitalized court.

Following the dedication, the YMCA kids were able to break in the new court as they received the opportunity to shoot hoops with Suns forward Marquese Chriss.

“I think it’s pretty dope to be apart of something this special,” Chriss said. “It means a lot to us as a team that our city supports us and that the community is behind us.”

Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and Phoenix Suns Charities awarded a $1 million grant to renovate basketball courts throughout the state in celebration of the Phoenix Suns’ 50th season in the Valley, ensuring that the next generation has safe, welcoming and enjoyable places to play the game we love.

The 50th season of Suns basketball begins with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip-Off on Wednesday when the Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Catch the action of the home opener on Fox Sports Arizona.