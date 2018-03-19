Jr. Suns Clinic at Boys and Girls Club with Shaquille Harrison

After just signing a multi-year contract with the Suns last week, Shaquille Harrison has already begun to emerge himself in the Phoenix community. Harrison joined in on a Jr. Suns clinic at the Boys and Girls of the East Valley on Monday.

“It went extremely well,” Harrison said. “I think the kids had fun. I had fun and it was my first time in the Phoenix community so it was really really good.”

The Jr. Suns kids were able to run through a series of drills including shooting, dribbling and teamwork. The clinic wrapped up with an autograph session where each kid received a signed photo from Harrison.

“It’s always important to give back because as a little kid you look up to people like me,” Harrison said. “I remember growing up and having college players and even the Harlem Globetrotters come in and have community service. I always remember that. So it’s always good to give back to the community.”

Being able to laugh, play games and work with the kids on Monday brought Harrison back to what it was like when he was growing up.

“It brings back memories,” Harrison said. “It brings back my youth. I just remember being in their shoes. That’s what makes me happy, seeing them happy."

Now locked in on contract, Harrison looks forward to continuing to impact the Phoenix community on and off the court for years to come.