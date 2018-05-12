Josh Jackson Invites Special Guest to Attend 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson surprised 9-year-old Suns fan Jazmyne Weber today with an invitation to join him on a trip of a lifetime to attend the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago on Tuesday, May 15. The surprise event was held at the Ability360 Sports and Fitness Center, where Jazmyne thought she was attending just another day of physical therapy. The Suns also presented Jazmyne with a personalized sports wheelchair to help her pursue her passion of playing wheelchair basketball.

Jazmyne, who was diagnosed with spina bifida while still in the womb, loves being active despite being a wheelchair user. She is passionate about basketball and always cheers loudly for her favorite team, the Phoenix Suns. Her bright, positive attitude is infectious and a source of inspiration for her family.

The Suns were alerted to Jazmyne’s story thanks to their partnership with HopeKids, which provides events and a support community for families who have a child with a life-threatening medical condition. Jazmyne will be joined on the trip to Chicago by her mother, Tordis Cooks, and 12-year-old sister Jhaviana Cooks. The trip is extra special for the family from El Mirage, Ariz., as they had originally moved to the Valley from the Midwest. Josh Jackson, who was raised in Detroit, will serve as their host and tour guide on the trip and will represent the Phoenix Suns at the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, May 15 in Chicago. The Lottery determines the order of selection for the first 14 picks of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Suns hold the best odds in the Lottery to land the No. 1 overall pick (25 percent), have a 64.2 percent chance to land a top three pick and are guaranteed a top four selection.