Williams Writes Heartfelt Mother’s Day Letter to His Mom

Alan Williams has always been very outspoken about his close relationship with his mother. He wrote a piece for USAToday.com to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day and express how much she means to him.

He touches on specific moments that she pushed him to be the person he is today and how she has always been there to support him. As the current Police Chief of the Phoenix Police Department, his mother never cut him any slack in his journey to become a member of the Phoenix Suns.

“For Mother’s Day, I just want her to know that I love her so much and I’m so thankful and blessed to have her as my mom. More specifically, I just want her to know she means the world to me. I wouldn’t be here today without her support and her love.”

Click Here for full story