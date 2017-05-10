Tyler Ulis Underwent Minor Surgical Procedure on Ankle

Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Ulis today underwent a minor surgical procedure on his right ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Ulis is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 weeks.

Ulis averaged 7.3 points and 3.7 assists in 61 games in his first season with the Suns in 2016-17, earning Kia NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors for April after leading all rookies with 20.7 points and 6.8 assists per game during the month.