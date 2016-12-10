T.J. Warren Returns to Suns Practice

Highlights: T.J. Warren Returns to Practice

The Suns may be adding an influx of points to their starting lineup, as the man who goes by “Buckets” returns to practice.

T.J. “Tony Buckets” Warren was back at the arena for practice on Saturday after sitting out the past few weeks with a head injury. He participated in a half court, three-on-three scrimmage with some teammates.

“It’s big to have him back in practice,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “He’s a part of our team. We can’t miss anyone in order for us to do something special.”

Before going down, Warren was averaging career-highs with 17.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals a game.

“He was arguably our most consistent player until he got injured,” Watson said. “It’s important to have him back. He’s a big part of our puzzle and our future moving forward.”

Although not yet medically cleared to play games, it is only a matter of time until the small forward is back in the lineup.