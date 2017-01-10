Three Reasons Why Devin Booker is an All-Star

During a stellar rookie season, Devin Booker traveled to Toronto to compete in the Three-Point Contest and the Rising Stars Challenge. After a hot start this year, the numbers suggest that Booker may be headed to New Orleans, but this time as an All-Star.

1. Devin Booker has 12 games of 30 or more points in just the past year.

Booker Scores Career-High 39 Points Vs Lakers

In the past decade, only Blake Griffin and Kyrie Irving have been able to accomplish this feat in fewer games. Griffin and Irving combine for a total of 8 All-Star appearances, including an All-Star Game MVP. Booker is also the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 1,000 points. LeBron James (12x All-Star), Kobe Bryant (18x All-Star) and Kevin Durant (7x All-Star) are the only players to do so at a younger age.

2. Devin Booker has two games of at least 38 points this season.

In November, Booker had back-to-back career-high games, scoring 38 points against the Pelicans and 39 against the Lakers. Only 13 players have tallied multiple games of at least 38 points this season. This list includes nine All-Stars (Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Isaiah Thomas), a Rookie of the Year (Karl-Anthony Towns) and a 6th Man of the Year (Lou Williams).

3. Devin Booker’s statistical improvements

After being named All-Rookie First Team last year, Booker has taken his game to another level this season. He has increased his points per game from 13.8 to 19.2, while scoring double-digits in 36 of 38 games. He has also shown improvements in assists (3.1 apg.) and rebounds (2.9 rpg).

There are five different ways to vote this year for the All-Star Game. Fans can go to NBA.com/vote and fill out one full ballot per day. The ballot is also accessible through the NBA App. Twitter also allows fans to vote using the hashtag #NBAVOTE along with the NBA player’s first and last name, or twitter handle. Tweets, retweets and replies all count as votes. Facebook also allows fans to use the same hashtag with the player’s full name. Both Twitter and Facebook allow for 10 unique player votes each day. Lastly, fans can Google search “NBA Vote All-Star” or “NBA Vote Suns” to select teams and then players to vote for.