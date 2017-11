The Phoenix Suns have waived guard John Jenkins.

Jenkins has averaged 1.8 points and 3.3 minutes in four appearances this season, and averaged 5.0 points and 13.0 minutes in 22 games with the Suns in 2015-16. A 6-4 guard in his fifth NBA season, Jenkins initially joined the Suns after being claimed off of waivers on February 24, 2016.

The Suns’ roster now stands at 14 players.