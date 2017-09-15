Suns Reveal Statement Edition Uniforms at #NIKExNBA

The Phoenix Suns are making a Statement (Edition) heading into their 50th season!

Eric Bledsoe represented the Suns on Friday night as Nike held a mass reveal of each team’s third uniform for the upcoming season.

After releasing the Association and Icon Editions last month, Nike chose to host a full event to display the uniforms that were inspired by the athlete’s mindset.

“I think it was a phenomenal job,” Bledsoe said. “I think the jersey is pretty smooth, clean, slim fitted. You know I like them.”

The Suns add black to their repertoire to go along with their white Association and purple Icon uniforms.

“These are one of my favorites, the all black ones,” Bledsoe said. “I love everything about them.”

The Statement Edition uniforms are inspired by teams’ desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court. With these new black jerseys, the statement has been made.

Nike also revealed a brand new piece of technology connected to the uniforms. There will be a feature on the jersey that when scanned by a phone, displays highlights and presents other offers to fans.

“I think that’s pretty sick,” Bledsoe said. “I’ve never seen it before, never seen it done. I think it’s pretty sick to scan the jerseys.”

Nike and the NBA have now unveiled three of the four core team uniforms.

As for Bledsoe, his message for the fans is pretty simple.

“Get a lot of swag with these jerseys, especially that number two. With the Phoenix going across, make sure you cop it.”

Find out how to get your hands on the new Statement Edition uniforms by heading to Suns.com/Nike!