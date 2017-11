The Phoenix Suns have recalled forward Derrick Jones Jr. from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA Development League affiliate.

Jones was assigned to the NAZ Suns on Nov. 3, his first assignment of the season.

In two regular season games with the NAZ Suns, he averaged 14.5 points on 58.8 percent shooting and 6.0 rebounds in 28.5 minutes. He scored his high of 19 points in the season opener against Iowa on Nov. 12.