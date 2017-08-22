Suns Jackson, Reed Gain High Praise During Rookie Survey

Every year NBA.com sits down with the rookie class at the annual Rookie Photo Shoot to take a survey about their fellow incoming players. The 2017 rookie class was asked seven questions and many of their answers gave high praise for Suns’ Josh Jackson and Davon Reed.

The Suns went into the draft with a defensive focused mentality and by the rookies point of views, that’s exactly what they got. Both Jackson (26.3%) and Reed (5.3%) finished top five as the best defensive rookies, including Jackson being voted number one in the class.

Jackson (fourth overall) and Reed (32nd overall) also both gained votes for the biggest steals at where they were selected in the draft.

As for which rookie will have the best career, Jackson finished third with 10.5% of the votes. The Kansas product seemed to be on the mind of his fellow rookies as his name popped up in five of the seven questions including most athletic rookie and who will be the 2017-18 Kia Rookie of the Year.