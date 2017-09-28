Suns Gear Up for Open Scrimmage in Prescott Valley

The Suns have been hard at work training in Flagstaff as they gear up for the regular season, but now it’s time to add in the fans. The team is holding an open scrimmage in Prescott Valley on Friday for fans to get a first look at the 2017-18 Phoenix Suns.

“I can’t wait,” Eric Bledsoe said. “It’s something we love to do. We’ve been putting the work in and we already started our season by coming here. To carry over in front of the fans to show what we worked on and things of that nature, it’s going to be fun.”

The Open Scrimmage will take place at Prescott Valley Event Center and will feature a Suns intra-squad matchup that is free for the public to attend. Prescott Valley Event Center is home of the Suns G-League affiliate NAZ Suns.

“The guys are excited to see the arena,” Jared Dudley said. “I heard it’s pretty nice.”

Prior to the event, the Suns will host a fan fest with live music, interactive games, a kids area and enter-to-win prizes, including autographed Suns merchandise and Suns tickets. Fan Fest will begin at 3 p.m. and the Open Scrimmage will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The scrimmage will provide a unique experience for fans to watch as the Suns prepare for the regular season. Following the event, the Suns will hold a post-game autograph session.

“Good thing about the scrimmage is you know it’s the end of training camp and start getting ready for the regular season,” Dudley said.