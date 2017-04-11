Suns Fans Launch Devin Booker Into Space

Devin Booker’s play has been out of this world this season as he’s dropped 70 points against the Celtics, hit multiple buzzer-beaters and had his jersey put into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. On March 31, the 20-year-old shooting guard went where no other NBA player has gone before… outer space.

Okay, maybe not quite.

Pinnacle High School’s Mike Vargas and his physics class had received a $2,500 STEM mini-grant in the fall from APS and the Phoenix Suns and used it on a class science project.

According to scottsdaleindependent.com, Vargas and his students “launched a helium weather balloon and attached payload into near space, where it reached 97,000 feet.” The payload consisted of GPS tracking equipment, a GoPro and a cutout image of Devin Booker.

“The goal of every mission is to get a photo of the curve of the earth and gather measurable data for our students to analyze, and we did it,” Vargas said. “The STEM mini-grant program is incredible and made a huge difference on campus with our kids…thanks to APS and the Phoenix Suns for your support!”