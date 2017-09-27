Suns Court Dedication at Valley of the Sun YMCA in Flagstaff

While the Phoenix Suns may only spend a week in Flagstaff for Training Camp, the organization is leaving an indelible mark on the community that will last for much, much longer. Special guests visiting the Valley of the Sun YMCA in Flagstaff got a chance to test a shiny new basketball court on Wednesday courtesy of Phoenix Suns Charities.

“It’s an awesome day for us,” President and CEO of Valley of the Sun YMCA Bryan Madden said. “The Phoenix Suns have been a big part of what we do. We have a large Jr. Suns and Jr. Mercury program. We are the largest provider of youth sports in the country and we want to continue to provide those sports to the kids in the Arizona area.”

To unveil the newly refurbished court today, Suns broadcaster Tom Leander led a special event featuring The Gorilla, the Suns’ Solar Squad, officials from Phoenix Suns Charities and NAU President Rita Cheng, plus more than 30 YMCA kids that got a chance to hit the hardwood and play on the revitalized court.

Flagstaff is just one of my many cities in Arizona to be awarded newly refurbished basketball courts. It is part of the Suns’ statewide community initiative to refurbish, restore or build 50 courts throughout Arizona. The Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff was also the beneficiary of a newly refurbished court.

“We’ve been hearing stories from adults in the community talking about coming to these courts they grew up playing on,” Sarah Krahenbuhl Executive Director of Suns Charities said. “Where sometimes they had to draw chalk lines on the courts but they don’t care, they just wanted to play basketball. Now we get to offer them a beautiful shiny court to play on. It’s really special.

Last week, Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and Phoenix Suns Charities awarded a $1 million grant to renovate basketball courts throughout the state in celebration of the Phoenix Suns’ 50th season in the Valley, ensuring that the next generation has safe, welcoming and enjoyable places to play the game we love. The courts will be refurbished throughout the Suns 2017-18 season.