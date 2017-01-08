Suns Complete Comeback, Fall to Cavaliers in Final Minutes

Highlights: Cavaliers 120, Suns 116

It was a tale of two halves in Phoenix tonight, but the 22-point comeback wasn’t enough as the Cavaliers beat the Suns 120-116.

With just under five minutes to go in the first half, Kevin Love hit a hook shot to put Cleveland up 62-40 and the game seemed to be getting out of hand.

Highlights: Bledsoe Scores 31 Against Cavaliers

“We came in at halftime,” Devin Booker said. “We came all together and just realized we need to be the aggressors. We just kept fighting, stuck together as a team.”

The Suns came out hot in the third quarter. T.J. Warren started the action by stripping the ball from LeBron James and taking it all the way down the court for an acrobatic layup. This was followed up by a Tyson Chandler alley oop and thee-pointers by Marquese Chriss and Eric Bledsoe. The Suns were rolling and the crowd was electric.

“I thought the crowd was great,” Head Coach Earl Watson said. “Anytime you play basketball at home, anytime the crowd can get into the game it takes you to another level.”

With under a minute to go in the third quarter, Warren hit a jumper to tie the game at 88. The Suns had completed the comeback.

“We competed against one of the top teams in the league,” Bledsoe said. “To be down like that and comeback says a lot. We’ve just got to start playing like this night in and night out.”

The fourth quarter was a ping-pong match as neither team seemed to be able to pull away early. With less than four minutes to go James hit two big three-pointers in transition to give the Cavaliers a 115-109 lead and never seemed to look back.

Despite a clutch three-pointer from Bledsoe with just over a minute to go, the Cavaliers beat the Suns by four.

Bledsoe finished with 31 points and 8 assists, while Booker put up 28 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Suns pack their bags and get ready to head down south for the week to face the Mavericks and Spurs in Mexico City on Thursday and Saturday.