SI.com Ranks Booker and Bledsoe Top 100 Players in NBA

Every season SI.com releases their rankings of the top 100 players in the NBA. Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe made the list last year. The duo is back on it this year with both players improving their game on the court and their spots on the list.

Booker was ranked as the 100th best player in the league in 2016, but after an impressive sophomore season, made the jump to number 64.

“In just his second season, Booker (22.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 3.4 APG) proved that he has already mastered the art of volume scoring, becoming the first age-20 player to average 22 points since Kyrie Irving in 2013 and dumping in an absurd 70-point performance against the Celtics that stands as the highest total scored by any active player,” SI.com wrote.

Bledsoe also made a similar jump. The point guard had finished just inside the top 50 last year at 49, but after improving in nearly every statistical category, moved up to number 38.

“His drives are even tougher to stop against a tilted defense. His pull-up game works that much more effectively when there are other threats on the floor,” SI.com wrote.

With both Booker and Bledsoe taking their games to the next level last season, the media has taken notice. It is just a little over a month until the season unfolds, but with this duo taking the court, the future in Phoenix looks bright.