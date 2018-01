Phoenix Suns Trivia Presented By Talking Stick Resort

How many time has Devin Booker scored 30-plus points this season?

What years did the Suns play in the NBA Finals?

Only three players before Devin Booker have averaged 24 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds before turning 22. Which of these are NOT one of those players?

Who is the Suns all-time leading scorer?

When Devin Booker scored 70 points against Boston, whose Suns franchise record did he break for most points in a single game?

