Phoenix Suns Team Bonding in Los Angeles

Phoenix Suns Workout at UCLA

Last offseason the Phoenix Suns had many team bonding activities such as cycling classes and group hikes. They are continuing the tradition this year as the teamed traveled to Los Angeles to work on their game at Head Coach Earl Watson’s Alma Mater, UCLA. The players worked through one-on-one drills, as well as scrimmaged against some of the NBA’s elite such as Paul George and James Harden. Coach Watson continues to preach the team’s commitment to growing closer as a family.

