Phoenix Suns 50th Anniversary Trivia As the Suns continue through their 50th anniversary, test your knowledge on Suns history and how the team has been celebrating!

How many basketball courts are Suns Charities refurbishing around Arizona this season?

Who is the Suns All-Time Leading Scorer?

Who did the fans vote for the 1990's bobblehead giveaway?

How many "Sole of PHX" shoes are displayed around the Valley?

TRUE or FALSE: The Suns will be auctioning off a "Sole of PHX" shoe at Suns Charities Jump Ball

When will the Suns be debuting their new "Los Suns" city edition unifroms?

Who is known as "The Original Sun"?