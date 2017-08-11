NBA 2K18 Releases Marquese Chriss, Josh Jackson Ratings

NBA 2K18 released Devin Booker’s 86 rating a few weeks back. Booker’s impressive play last season allowed for a notable jump after being a 78 overall the year prior. Marquese Chriss saw a familiar increase in rating as he started his rookie campaign as a 71 and was announced as a 76 heading into this season.

Josh Jackson came through with a sky-high rookie rating of 78. To put this into comparison of most rookies, only Ben Simmons, who was the first overall pick, had a higher rating going into last season.

The release date for NBA 2K18 is September 19th, but most of the ratings for the entire team will hopefully be out before then.