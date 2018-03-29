Monte and Shaq Harrison: Two Brothers in Two Sports

Mark and Dan McGwire. Klay and Trayce Thompson. Jon, Arthur and Chandler Jones.

You may soon be able to add Shaquille Harrison and Monte Harrison to the short list of siblings going professional in different sports.

It’s been an adventurous few months for the Harrison brothers as Monte was traded to Marlins on January 25 and Shaq was called up to the Suns not even a month later.

“It’s actually been pretty good because he got put in a great situation in Miami,” Shaq said. “I got put in a great situation here. So it’s actually been all ups for us lately. Me and him have been trying to soak it in.”

Both of the brothers were multi-sport athletes growing up as their mother and grandmother got them into sports when they were young.

“They wanted to keep us busy and keep us out of trouble because we didn’t live in the greatest part of Kansas City,” Shaq said. “That’s what they wanted us to do was play sports.”

After signing two 10-day contracts with the Suns, it was actually Monte who informed Shaq that a multi-year deal was coming for him.

“I was headed back to my phone and I saw my brother calling. He was like ‘Hey are the rumors true,” Shaq said. “I was like what rumors? Then he laid it on me.”

The Harrison brothers may be two years apart and in two different sports, but they hold a strong bond as they journey together through their careers.

“We’re super close,” Shaq said. “That’s my best friend. We grew up together. We literally did everything together.”

Monte is currently the number two prospect in the Miami Marlins organization and it’s only a matter of time until he is called up to the majors. With Shaq already playing professionally on the Suns, the brothers are halfway to joining the McGwire’s, Thompson’s and Jones’.

“It’s been amazing,” Shaq said. “We like to soak in every moment. I believe it made it made us who we are today. We’ve been trying to enjoy it and embrace it as much as possible and continue to keep it going.”