How Well Do You Know Devin Booker? Think you're a Devin Booker expert? Let's find out!

Where Was Devin Booker Born?

What is Devin Booker's Middle Name?

TRUE or FALSE: Devin Booker's Father Played In The NBA?

What Pick Was Devin Booker Selected In The Draft?

How Old Was Devin Booker When He Was Drafted?

How Many Games Did Devin Booker Start In College?

How Tall Is Devin Booker?

Which Suns Record Does Devin Booker NOT Hold?

How Many TOTAL Threes Did Booker Make During The 2016 Foot Locker Three-Point Contest?

Does Devin Booker Prefer Playstation Or Xbox?

TRUE or FALSE: Devin Booker Is The Youngest Player To Score 70+ Points In NBA History

So that didn't go so well. If it makes you feel any better, Devin Booker probably doesn't know anything about you either.



It could have gone worse? If it makes you feel any better, Devin Booker probably wouldn't have done that well on a quiz about you either.



Eh, not the worst! Just come out to some games this season and become the Devin Booker expert you have always strived to be.



You are a Devin Booker expert! Are you Devin Booker, because you "scored high" on this quiz!