Devin Booker: It's Gotta Be The Shoes

Behind The Scenes: Gotta Be the Shoes

Since getting his player exclusive Nike’s, Devin Booker has passed LeBron James as the youngest player in NBA history to score 20-plus points in 16 consecutive games. This has people wondering, is it the shoes? “It’s gotta be the shoes.”

In 1989, Michael Jordan and Spike lee starred in an advertisement for Nike Air Jordan in which Mars Blackmon (Lee’s character from the film “She’s Gotta Have It”) is convinced that Jordan’s skills can be attributed to one thing: the shoes. Even though Jordan repeatedly insists otherwise, Blackmon can’t be convinced.

Fast-forward over 25 years, Arizona rapper Futuristic has a similar suspicion as to where Booker’s historic numbers are coming from. Booker has had one of the best stretches in his career since lacing up his new Nike’s. From back-to-back 39 point games to hitting game-winning buzzer-beaters against the Kings and the Mavericks, Futuristic only has one explanation, “It’s gotta be the shoes.”