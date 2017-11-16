Futurisitic Adds Local Flavor to Phoenix Suns Culture

“Rap and basketball kind of just go together,” Futuristic said.

The collaboration between local rapper Futuristic and the Suns began with a video campaign starring Devin Booker around the release of his player exclusive Nike’s last season. The video was an ode to Michael Jordan’s iconic “It's Gotta Be The Shoes” commercial, where Booker represented Jordan and Futuristic played the Spike Lee role. Fans loved it.

Devin Booker: It's Gotta Be The Shoes

Futuristic grew up in Tempe, Arizona as a Suns fan and after teaming up for the video last season, the partnership with the Suns has since expanded to feature more of the rapper’s music and engaging personality.

Futuristic also released a new song and video about Alan Williams when he signed his new contract with the team this past summer. The rapper is now being featured in-game during the Suns intro video as well.

Futurisitic Welcomes Back Big Sauce

Prior to the Suns matchup against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Futuristic will be in the Suns team shop to meet with fans from 7:15-8:15pm. He is also putting on a performance at halftime and will debut a new song just for Suns fans.

“I’m super excited to perform new stuff,” Futuristic said. “I have a new EP coming out so I’m performing a brand new song that nobody has heard yet.”

Futuristic’s new EP will be released on November 24th and details can be found on OnlyFuturisitic.com.