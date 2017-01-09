ESPN Features Horacio Llamas Prior to Suns Mexico Games

In just 28 career games, Horacio Llamas made history for the Phoenix Suns and the entire NBA.

ESPN.com writer Dan Arritt broke down the career of the 6-foot-11 center and how his impact left the NBA with a new audience.

Llamas was the first Mexico-born player to ever step foot on an NBA court and he did so against some of the greatest to ever play.

“Llamas ran the floor with a teenage Kobe Bryant, made his first start against his idol, Hakeem Olajuwon, felt the strength and scowl of Charles Barkley, bodied up on a 25-year-old Shaquille O'Neal and sank a game-winning basket off a bullet pass from Michael Jordan,” Arritt states in his article.

While wearing a Suns jersey, Llamas helped open the league’s eyes to an entire country’s worth of athletes and fans.

Fast forward to 2017 and his impact is still being felt throughout the league and organization. The Suns are headed to Mexico City to play against the Mavericks (January 12) and the Spurs (January 14). The games will be available to watch on Fox Sports Arizona.

