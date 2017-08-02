DriveByDunkChallenge: Who Did It Better?

#DriveByDunkChallenge: Go pic.twitter.com/N4XJdOtmwb — The Ringer (@ringer) July 28, 2017 #DriveByDunkChallenge: Derrick Jones Jr.

The #DriveByDunkChallenge has turned into a social phenomenon where people will drive up to random basketball hoops, get out of the car, throwdown a monster slam and hop back in the car to drive away. NBA players such as New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Celtics’ Jaylen Brown have joined in on the fun in their own social videos.

After participating in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during All Star-Weekend this past season, Derrick Jones Jr. seemed to be a perfect participant for the challenge. As one of the most electric dunkers in the NBA, Jones threw down a surprise slam over an innocent bystander at a public park.

Go, the Suns hairy mascot, also accepted the invitation to the challenge as he brought a trampoline to reach sky-high for his slam on a hoop at a local house. The question now is, who did it better?

