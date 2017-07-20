Devin Booker NBA 2K18 Rating Revealed

by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jul 20, 2017

Devin Booker’s sophomore season was highlighted with buzzer-beaters, a 70-point game and statistical improvements across the board. NBA 2k18 recognized his jump in his game as they increased his overall from a 78 last year to an impressive 86 this year. Booker is one of just six players to have their overall ratings released; Kyrie Irving (90), Paul George (91), Karl-Anthony Towns (91), DeMar DeRozan (89) and Joel Embiid (86).

How did Booker feel about his rating? Watch below!

70 point game intact, @dbook checks in on his #NBA2K18 rating

A post shared by NBA 2K (@nba2k) on

