Devin Booker is Going to the Hall of Fame

On March 27, Devin Booker broke the Suns franchise record for most points in a single game as he put up 70 points against the Boston Celtics. Booker became just the sixth player in NBA history to break the 70-point barrier (Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson).

Not only did he break the scoring record, but he also set franchise highs with most points in a half (51), most free throws made (24) and tied his own Suns record with 27 points in the fourth quarter. It was the highest scoring performance ever at the historic TD Garden in Boston.

Devin Booker Scores 70 Points vs Celtics

This was the just the eleventh 70-point game in NBA history and the first since Bryant scored 81 against the Raptors in 2006. No active player has compiled more points in a game than Booker.

The 20-year-old is now entering the Hall of Fame…well, sort of.

Booker is donating his game-worn jersey from that night to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame where they can preserve and display the memorabilia for generations to come.