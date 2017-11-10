<section><h2>Decade Quiz: The Early Suns (1968-1979)</h2><p></p><p>Test your knowledge on the early years of the Phoenix Suns.</p></section><section><h2>Who is know an the "Original Sun"?</h2></section><section><h3>Who did the Suns face in the 1976 NBA Finals?</h3></section><section><h3>How many individual all-stars did the Suns have between 1968-79?</h3></section><section><h3>Who was the first Suns Head Coach?</h3></section><section><h3>TRUE OR FALSE: The Suns had two Rookie of the Year winners in the 70's.</h3></section><section><h3>What year did Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Al McCoy begin his career with the Suns?</h3></section><section><h3>TRUE OR FALSE: The Suns were the only franchise to join the NBA at the start of the 1968-69 season.</h3></section><section><h3>What day did the Suns make their national television debut?</h3></section><section><h3>What was the nickname of the Suns' Veterans Memorial Coliseum?</h3></section><section><h3>What team did the Suns get their first playoff victory against?</h3></section><section><h2>Come down to Talking Stick Resort Arena tonight!</h2><p></p><p>Tonight we celebrate the 60's and 70's for Decade Night and are giving away Connie Hawkins bobbleheads at the game. </p></section><section></section>

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle