Booker Responds to Second Grade Class with Suns Swag
Kristeena Reiser is a second grade teacher at John C. Blazier Elementarty in Austin, Texas. Her students maintained a one-hundred percent passing rating in reading all year. For a reward, she created a video and social media campaign in attempt to have Devin Booker visit her class. The students shared their admiration for Booker and even created “Be Lengendary” t-shirts.
Although Booker was not able to make the trip to Austin, he shipped out a box filled with autographs and Suns memorabilia for each student in Reiser’s class. The children’s reactions were priceless as the 20-year-old rewarded them for their tremendous accomplishments.
Amazing 2nd graders and their @DevinBook tshirts! Check out their story: https://t.co/rxGBKaWOI7 #DEVINreadsaBOOKERtwoinATX @nbacares #nba pic.twitter.com/DT8TssRnV7
— kristeena reiser (@kristeenalee) April 23, 2017
Wow this is amazing . @Suns Let's figure something out to get this class something they deserve for a great accomplishment. https://t.co/JZuRJ2Vtkq
— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) April 24, 2017
Hi @kristeenalee,@DevinBook saw your video & he's got a special package on its way to your 2nd graders!
» https://t.co/ZAyZg165Vy pic.twitter.com/BpJDHyNBI0
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 4, 2017
The reaction! they can't wait to receive the goods! Thank you so much! #DEVINreadsaBOOKERtwoinATX #blazierproud @BlazierBlueJay pic.twitter.com/0oAxvV8ZGs
— kristeena reiser (@kristeenalee) May 4, 2017
The box has arrived! #DEVINreadsaBOOKERtwoinATX, lol or something like that?! pic.twitter.com/NteKFc1fcH
— kristeena reiser (@kristeenalee) May 10, 2017
The reaction to the autographed @DevinBook picture! such a fun day! @Suns #DEVINreadsaBOOKERtwoinATX pic.twitter.com/Gk3CUd8UkY
— kristeena reiser (@kristeenalee) May 10, 2017
Thank you @DevinBook! #DEVINreadsaBOOKERtwoinATX pic.twitter.com/8tuUAMsziy
— kristeena reiser (@kristeenalee) May 10, 2017
All the goods!!! SO cool! Thank you @DevinBook & @Suns! #DEVINreadsaBOOKERtwoinATX pic.twitter.com/RMP2SadTlS
— kristeena reiser (@kristeenalee) May 10, 2017