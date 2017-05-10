Booker Responds to Second Grade Class with Suns Swag

Kristeena Reiser is a second grade teacher at John C. Blazier Elementarty in Austin, Texas. Her students maintained a one-hundred percent passing rating in reading all year. For a reward, she created a video and social media campaign in attempt to have Devin Booker visit her class. The students shared their admiration for Booker and even created “Be Lengendary” t-shirts.

Although Booker was not able to make the trip to Austin, he shipped out a box filled with autographs and Suns memorabilia for each student in Reiser’s class. The children’s reactions were priceless as the 20-year-old rewarded them for their tremendous accomplishments.

Wow this is amazing . @Suns Let's figure something out to get this class something they deserve for a great accomplishment. https://t.co/JZuRJ2Vtkq — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) April 24, 2017

Hi @kristeenalee,@DevinBook saw your video & he's got a special package on its way to your 2nd graders! » https://t.co/ZAyZg165Vy pic.twitter.com/BpJDHyNBI0 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 4, 2017