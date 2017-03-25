Devin Booker's 70-Point Game By the Numbers
Just how impressive was Devin's 70-point game? Take a look.
First and Only Club
- Devin Booker’s 70-point performance was the first by an NBA player in over 11 years since Kobe Bryant scored 81 on Jan. 22, 2006—and Booker’s performance came one year and one day after he played his lone career game against Bryant on March 23, 2016. Following that game, Bryant gave Booker a signed pair of shoes with the message, “Be Legendary."
- Booker’s performance was the first 70-point game in Suns history.
- Devin is the only active player with a 70-point game, meaning he has the highest scoring career-high of any player currently in the NBA. Booker also has a greater career-high than the top two career scorers in NBA history and three of the top four: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1st, career-high of 55), Karl Malone (2nd, career-high of 61) and Michael Jordan (4th, career-high of 69).
- Booker scored 51 of his 70 points in the second half, the first NBA player to score at least 50 in a half since Kobe Bryant scored 55 in the second half vs. Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006.
- Booker now has three quarters scoring at least 27 points this season—the rest of the NBA combined this season only has two such quarters (Kevin Love with 34 in 1Q on Nov. 23; Isaiah Thomas with 29 in 4Q on Dec. 30). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Booker is the first player to have at least three such quarters in a season since Kobe Bryant had three quarters scoring 27+ in 2005-06.
Booked in History
- Devin is just the sixth player in NBA history to record a 70-point game as his tied for the 10th-highest scoring game ever.
- Among guards, Devin’s 70-point outing was the third-highest in NBA history. The top four scoring games by guards are now: Kobe Bryant (81 vs. Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006); David Thompson (73 at Detroit on April 9, 1978); Devin Booker (70 at Boston on March 24, 2017); Michael Jordan (69 at Cleveland on March 28, 1990). The four guards included here represent a lineage of inspiration as Jordan has said he idolized Thompson, Bryant has said he idolized Jordan, and Booker has said he idolized Bryant.
Most Notable
- With 20 free throws made in the second half at Boston, Devin tied the NBA record for most free throws made in one half. He matched the record of 20 initially set by Michael Jordan in the second half at Miami on Dec. 30, 1992.
- Devin set a Suns franchise record for most points in a quarter by scoring 28 in the fourth vs. Dallas in Mexico City on Jan. 12, surpassing the previous record of 26 points set by Stephon Marbury (fourth quarter vs. San Antonio on Nov. 29, 2002). Booker later matched this with 28 in the fourth quarter of his record-setting game at Boston on March 24. Booker also scored 27 in the second quarter vs. Milwaukee on Feb. 4, as he now claims all of the top three spots for points in a quarter in Suns franchise history.