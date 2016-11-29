Bledsoe’s Numbers Foreshadow Potential All-Star for Suns

Eric Bledsoe Scores Career High 35 Points vs Nuggets

Eric Bledsoe’s numbers in the early part of this season suggest that the Suns could be on pace to have their first All-Star since Steve Nash.

Bledsoe is currently coming off a huge game against the Nuggets where he set his career high scoring 35 points, along with 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals. He is currently averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists this year.

“Unbelievable,” Devin Booker said about Bledsoe. “I feel like he’s one of the most underrated point guards in the league for things he does on both ends of the floor.”

He is one of just six players in the NBA currently averaging at least 19 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds per game this season. The other five account for 23 total All-Star game appearances (LeBron James, Russell Wesbrook, James Harden, Kyle Lowry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo).

He is managing to put up these numbers while averaging the least amount of minutes on the court, at just 32.7 minutes per game.

“Rebounds, he passes and he can score,” Booker said. “I feel like he does it all.”

If he can finish out the season playing at this high of level, he will join an elite list of former Suns players.

Only four Suns have ever accomplished 19-5-5. Gail Goodrich (1968-69) did it in our inaugural season, becoming one of our first two All-Stars. Alvan Adams (1975-76) and Jeff Hornacek (1991-92) both did it in their lone All-Star seasons. The last Sun to do it was Charles Barkley (1992-93), who was named Most Valuable Player of the league that year.

“He’s so strong. He’s so fast,” P.J. Tucker said. “So when he starts driving,people have to help and it kind of opens up for everybody else. When he’s aggressive, we’re a better team.”

In the last ten seasons, only 13 players have been able to average 19-5-5 for an entire year, 11 of which are All-Stars and four of which are former MVPs.

Bledsoe will have a chance to continue his highly productive season when the Suns take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening.