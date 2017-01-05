Bledsoe's Clutch 4th Quarter Leads to Suns Win

Highlights: Bledsoe Scores 26 in Suns Win Over Dallas

After a slow start, Eric Bledsoe stepped up when it mattered most to secure the victory for the Suns over the Mavericks 102-95.

To go along with his seven assists, Bledsoe finished with a game-high 26 points. Devin Booker chimed in with 22 of his own.

Going into the half, the Suns trailed 45-44 and Bledsoe only had five points, but come the second half he caught fire.

After putting up nine points in the third quarter, he followed it up with another 12 to close out the game in the fourth. With just over a minute left to play in a tied game, Bledsoe nailed a three-pointer to give the Suns a 96-93 lead. He continued on the next drive with a midrange jumper to put the game out of reach.

Bledsoe now has at least seven assists in the past five games while averaging 21.2 points. He will have a chance to continue this streak of impress performance when the Suns take on the Cavaliers on Sunday in Phoenix.