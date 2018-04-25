2018 Suns End-of-Season Interviews: Josh Jackson

How do you think your rookie season went for you, individually?

"I think it went pretty good. I’m happy with it. Up and down a little bit, but I learned a lot so got to be happy with that."

What were some of the adjustments you had to make from the first couple months of your rookie season compared to down the stretch?

"I think one of them was changing paces a little bit. I think I was playing at one pace a little too much and just becoming a little bit too predictable as of when I’m going to attack the basket or just when I’m not. Just being able to try to confuse the defense a little bit and try to change paces I think really played a part in having offensive success for me down the stretch. I think the physicality of the game, just playing against guys who are stronger and more physical. I had to adjust to that. Also just how long of a season it was. I mean 82 games, I’ve never played that many games in one season in my life, but I’m happy I made it through."

As you approach your first offseason, what are you looking to work on?

"My body, my strength, ball handling. I feel like there are plenty of areas where I could get better, but I think those are some of the biggest ones for me this summer to focus on."

2018 End-of-Season Interviews: Josh Jackson

What surprised you most about the NBA level?

"I think what surprised me the most was I think the talent level. You’ve got the guys that you hear about every night. Russell Westbrook, James Harden, LeBron James, but there are guys we generally don’t hear too much about who are pretty darn good. You’ve just got to be on your toes every night. Some guys aren’t on the scouting report sometimes, but guys are capable of dropping 25 at any given night. So always got to be on your toes and just be ready to play."

Do you think next year you might want to step into more of a vocal role?

"I think so, definitely. But that comes with the more that I learn. I feel like this year I wasn’t as comfortable being as vocal just because there was a lot of things I didn’t know and I knew there was things I still needed to learn. So, the more I learn, the more vocal I’ll be. I feel like I’m a natural born leader. I always want to lead my teams and just always try to lead us to wins and get everybody on the same page."

How important is it for you and Devin as cornerstones to make sure the culture becomes one of winning?

"Definitely starts with your best players, but I think Devin, he’s such a hard worker so I’m not really worried too much about him when it comes to being able to lead. I’ll see him a lot this summer. I know he’s a hard worker. He’s going to be in the gym. Ultimately it’s just going to come down to us. I think we are going to be able to put the work in. I think this year was a great building year for us. We’ve got a lot of defensive principles in place. Coming back next year, we’ll have less things that we need to learn and get adjusted to. So I’m ready for next year already."

2018 The Wrap: Josh Jackson

Will you be paying attention to the lottery?

"Absolutely. I think every guy on our team will be. There are a lot of good players in the draft this year. Obviously, we hope we get the best one, whoever we decide that is, but it’s going to be pretty exciting this year. It’s going to be a big summer for us."

Have they told you about Summer League?

"I think I’m going to be playing in Summer League this summer. How many games I’m going to play? Who knows, but I’ll definitely be there."

You played as a starter and off the bench. Are you more comfortable in one role or the other?

"That’s something I am trying to do is just get comfortable at both. Just be whatever my team needs me to be. Whether that’s that guy who’s coming out guarding the best player on the floor or that guy who is coming out and scoring a bunch of points. I just want to be the most well-rounded player I can be. A guy who comes out and is able to do a little bit of everything."

Devin said he’s not going to miss the playoffs the rest of his career. What do you think you need to do to make that step forward next year?

"Just be more consistent. With young teams, I think that’s always the part where they struggle is just being consistent. I think we’ve shown everybody flashes of how good we can be and are going to be, but just being able to do that all the time and string games together is what the best teams in the league do."